Thore Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $48,072.68 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $48,072.68 and approximately $65,418.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00462247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.