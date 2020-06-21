TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TSU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 1,097,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

