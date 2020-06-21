Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $14,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.