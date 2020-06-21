TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 934,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 612,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,248. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

