Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.07.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.78. 1,622,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $406.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total transaction of $547,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,136.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,684 shares of company stock worth $102,519,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

