Trade Token X Hits 24-Hour Volume of $161.00 (TIOX)

Trade Token X (CURRENCY:TIOX) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Trade Token X has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Trade Token X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trade Token X token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trade Token X has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.01858236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00172038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00112050 BTC.

Trade Token X Profile

Trade Token X’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,223,647 tokens. The official message board for Trade Token X is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token X’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trade Token X is trade.io

