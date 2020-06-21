Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Update

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 88,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 31,866,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,818,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

