Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $0.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREVF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.20 to $0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 33,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,683. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.