Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triton International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 839,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.