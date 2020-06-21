TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market cap of $153,857.44 and approximately $20,400.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.01853346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00171584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00111831 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

