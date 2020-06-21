Truegame One Day Trading Volume Hits $456.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $165,454.51 and approximately $456.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.81 or 0.05524050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars.

