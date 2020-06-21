TrumpCoin Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,622.30 and approximately $214.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006277 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.01610898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

