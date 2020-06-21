TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

TTEC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.50. 193,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

