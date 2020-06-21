Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after buying an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,736,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

