Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 17,736,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,981. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

