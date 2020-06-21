UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,430. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.00 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

