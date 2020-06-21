UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 14,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

