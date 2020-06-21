UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,837 shares of company stock worth $42,161. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.01. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

