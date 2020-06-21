UNICORN Token Trading Up 22.2% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $39,966.81 and $9,037.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.