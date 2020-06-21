Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Financial Survey

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 31.29% 14.72% 13.46% Interpace Diagnostics Group -113.94% -93.71% -38.93%

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 7.78 $14.73 million N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.85 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.91

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Utah Medical Products and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 79.46%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

