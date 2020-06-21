Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $113.70 million and $1.67 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.