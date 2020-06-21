VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $173,861.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027955 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 337.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,395.81 or 1.00924845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00091857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,845,360 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.