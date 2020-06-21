Viacoin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $95,076.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00462697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003245 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,168,739 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

