Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.90 ($104.38).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €84.74 ($95.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.49. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

