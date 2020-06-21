Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The company’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $185,566,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,555,451. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

