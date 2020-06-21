Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRTU. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 591,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $964.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

