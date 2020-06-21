W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 527.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

