Waves Enterprise Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $2.18 million and $27,376.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,619 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

