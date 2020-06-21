Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE WDO traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.58. 1,043,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

