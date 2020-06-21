Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $14.21 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.