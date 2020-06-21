Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $3.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPRT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 900,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.