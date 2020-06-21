WeTrust Price Down 6.1% This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $601,431.87 and approximately $420.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.81 or 0.05524050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

