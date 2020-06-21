WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and $3.05 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, ZB.COM and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

