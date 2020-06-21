Wings Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Wings has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $194,619.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.05527734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

