Zacks: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $55.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

ETNB stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 173,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,108,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 89bio by 18,905.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

