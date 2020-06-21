Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,523,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

