Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to report sales of $10.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.49 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $19.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $50.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $53.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.51 billion to $60.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 804,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 35.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

