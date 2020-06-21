Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million.

BCML has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

BayCom stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 64,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Insiders purchased 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,779 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BayCom by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.