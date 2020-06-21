Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. SilverCrest Metals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SILV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

