Zacks: Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.75). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 4,125,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

