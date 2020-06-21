Zacks: Analysts Expect Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to announce $39.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kearny Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.80 million and the lowest is $36.70 million. Kearny Financial reported sales of $40.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kearny Financial will report full year sales of $160.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kearny Financial.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,334,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 591,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

