Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 4,174,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,336. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $685.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

