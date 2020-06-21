Zacks: Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,628. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

