Zacks: Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ayala Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,407. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.