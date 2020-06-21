Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce sales of $103.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.32 million and the lowest is $103.23 million. Anaplan posted sales of $84.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $434.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.43 million to $438.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $549.11 million, with estimates ranging from $520.52 million to $579.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,838 shares of company stock worth $8,806,107. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 29.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 238.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $18,894,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $66,572,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 2,424,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

