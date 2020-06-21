Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,005. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.