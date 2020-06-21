Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $1.71. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 335,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

