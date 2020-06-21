Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $375.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $389.40 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $346.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 335,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,898. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.