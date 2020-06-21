Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,547,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 174,710 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

