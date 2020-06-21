Zacks: Brokerages Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.09. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

